Rosa Coral, Oliver Springs

Rosa Coral, age 86, of Oliver Springs passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born on September 5, 1935, in Santa Rosa de Lima, El Salvador, Central America. She met her husband while working at the Capital Cafe at the Washington Hilton & Towers where she worked for over 30 years as a busser. Later she and her husband relocated to Silver Spring Maryland and worked until they retired. In 2015, she and her family relocated to Oliver Springs. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston and attended as long as her health permitted, but continued watching services online and loved reading her Bible. She was also a member of Local No. 25 in Washington, DC. Rosa praised the Lord continually for allowing her to immigrate to the United States in 1968 and attain her citizenship in 1984. Rosa enjoyed spending time with her family and especially treasured time with her two granddaughters. She loved gardening, flowers of all types but especially roses, bird watching, and staying up on current events by watching the news. She was the primary caregiver for her husband until he passed in 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Juan Coral; son, Rafael A Garcia, parents, Juan Lazo & Virginia Larios; brother, Arnulfo; sisters, Angelica and Herminia.

SURVIVORS

Daughter & Son-in-law Edith & Dwayne Johnson of Oliver Springs

Grandchildren Danielle and Michelle Johnson of Oliver Springs

Sisters-in-law Edy Coral de Ormeño of Peru, South America

Nelly Coral de De la Cruz of Peru, South America

Special Cousins Francisco Chicas & wife Rosa Maria and daughters Katherine and Rossmary

Dear Friends Luis Alfonzo & wife, Soraya, and daughters Luisana, Cristal, Leidy, and Gloria

The family will receive friends 7:00 – 9:00 pm, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 12, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Private interment will follow in the Garden of Christus. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

