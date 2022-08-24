Ronald Quarles, Powell

News Department 8 hours ago Obituaries, Uncategorized Leave a comment 4 Views

Ronald Quarles, age 84, of Powell passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center after a long illness. He was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. Ron was a proud United States Marine, retired from Ennis Business Forms, and later worked at Tennova Health Fitness. He loved playing golf and was a lifetime member of Beaver Brook County Club. Ron is preceded in death by, parents, Roy and Jean Quarles, and brother, Randall Quarles.

Survived by,

Children………….Darrell Quarles, Dawn Quarles, Gina Quarles, and Rodney Quarles
Wife……………….Jean Rhyne
Step-children….Deborah Swain, Duane Rhyne, and Donna Inners
Grandchildren….Kristin Shrader, Colin Rhyne, and Benjamin Inners

The family will have a private service. www.holleygamble.com

About News Department

Check Also

Jonathan “Booger” Foust, Rockwood

Ret. Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper, Jonathan “Booger” Foust, age 69, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: