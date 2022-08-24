Ronald Quarles, Powell

Ronald Quarles, age 84, of Powell passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center after a long illness. He was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. Ron was a proud United States Marine, retired from Ennis Business Forms, and later worked at Tennova Health Fitness. He loved playing golf and was a lifetime member of Beaver Brook County Club. Ron is preceded in death by, parents, Roy and Jean Quarles, and brother, Randall Quarles.
Survived by,
Children………….Darrell Quarles, Dawn Quarles, Gina Quarles, and Rodney Quarles
Wife……………….Jean Rhyne
Step-children….Deborah Swain, Duane Rhyne, and Donna Inners
Grandchildren….Kristin Shrader, Colin Rhyne, and Benjamin Inners
The family will have a private service. www.holleygamble.com