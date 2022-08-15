Ronald H. Thornton, 76, died on August 12, 2022, at the Select Specialty Hospital (Tennova-North). He was born June 16, 1946, in Harriman, TN, the son of Joe and Helen (Cofer) Thornton.



Ron graduated from Harriman High School, Class of 1964. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1969. Ron served for 32 years in the RHHT/278th Armored Cavalry Regiment retiring as an MSG. He married his wife, Sheila (Glenn) Thornton in 1976. They celebrated 46 years of marriage in May. Ron was a loyal member of Big Emory Baptist Church in Harriman. He was a member of the 278th Retirees Association and a founding member of the Ducks Unlimited Watts Bar Chapter. Ron was an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time in the woods hunting for turkey and deer and especially in the duck blind with his friends and family. Ron loved all U.T. sports, and he and his wife and grandson loved going to U.T. baseball games together and watching the L.A. Dodgers baseball games.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Jo Ann (Thornton) Gibson. Surviving in addition to his wife, Sheila (Glenn) Thornton, are his son, Ronald Kevin Thornton and his wife Jill, of Knoxville, and his daughter, Lisa Jane Boles and her husband, Charles “Buddy”, of Harriman; five wonderful grandchildren, Audrey Boles, Shelby Thornton, Naomi Boles, Charlie Boles, and Avery Thornton; sister Patsy Houser; sister-in-law, Jan Hickman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins.



The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Tuesday, August 16, from 5 to 7 p.m., with the funeral service following at 7 p.m., Pastor Neil Crass officiating. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. at Roane Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, August 17th. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Ron in a special way may make contributions in his memory to Big Emory Baptist Church, PO Box 227, Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Thornton Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Ronald H. Thornton please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

