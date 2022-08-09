Ronald Edward Ladd, Kingston

Ronald Edward Ladd, age 72, of Kingston went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 8, 2022, after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Marie Ladd.

Before retiring he taught history at Roane County High School. He later became assistant principal, athletic director, and softball coach. He was a member of Southwest Point Baptist Church where he had previously served as deacon, Sunday School superintendent, and Sunday School Teacher.

He was a hero to his daughters a soul mate to his loving wife of 53 years.

Survivors include wife: Carolyn Ladd, daughters: Shannon Tollett (Joe) and Amy Cawood (Shannon), sister: Teri Murr (Cecil), brother: Rusty Ladd (Toni), grandchildren: Mattye and Garrett Tollett, Kyleigh Cawood, step-grandchildren: Jacob and Emily Cawood.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Southwest Point Baptist Church. Funeral at 1:30 p.m. Reverend Larry Bolden and Reverend John Wells officiating. Burial to follow in Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Southwest Point Baptist Church of Kingston. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Ladd Family.

