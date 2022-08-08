Roger Lee “Roddy” Scott, Deer Lodge

Mr. Roger Lee “Roddy” Scott, age 65 of Deer Lodge passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing and watching his son dirt track racing.

He was preceded in death by his parents Johnnie & Pearl Scott, brothers Terry Scott and Mark Scott, and son Jonathan Scott.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Loretta Scott

Son: Justin Scott and fiancée Kathy Beasley

Grandson Jayden Scott

Sisters: Melissa Jones (Sam Jones) and Kathy Carroll (Don Carroll)

The family is honoring his wishes for cremation. A graveside service will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11 am at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Deer Lodge with Bro. Herb Judkins officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Roger Lee “Roddy” Scott.

