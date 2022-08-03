The City of Rockwood has announced there will be a Labor Day Celebration on the city’s lakefront property on Sunday, September 4, 2022, beginning at 1p.m. The annual event will be known as Rockin’ the Ramp, referring to the Dr. Tom Fuller Boat Ramp. The event is planned to be annual and set to be on Sunday prior to Labor Day each time.

This year’s inaugural festivities will include food trucks, vendors of all types, a kid’s play zone, all kinds of games and entertainment, and live music beginning at 1 p.m. WECO FM 101.3 will have a live remote beginning at 1 p.m. Live Music begins at 2 p.m. Performers so far include Soloist Dudley Evans and Ben Briley. Fairview Union will be the final act beginning at 7 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to view these acts on You Tube or Facebook!! A fireworks display will follow as soon as it is dark. The estimated time is 8:30 p.m. This event is the only one on this day in our area and is expected to have a large turnout!

Potential sponsors, musicians, vendors, and other interested parties need to email your questions or requests to [email protected] or call Rockwood City Hall at 865-354-0611 for more information. Please follow Rockintheramp on Facebook and check the city’s website www.cityofrockwood.com for up-to-date details.

