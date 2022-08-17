Roberta Campbell Wright, Oliver Springs

Roberta Campbell Wright, 78, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 16, 2022. She loved her Lord and Savior, her family, and everyone that came into her life. She was a faithful member of New Fairview Baptist Church and Gave her ALL in service for her Lord and her church.

If you knew Roberta, she did everything to a higher standard and through her efforts, everyone around her was empowered to elevate their efforts to get whatever needed to be done. She did it ALL with a loving, caring heart.

She was employed with Boeing- Oak Ridge for 25years. Everyone knew her as “Bertie” and loved her and enjoyed working around her. She was always willing to help in any way she could. Roberta is preceded in death by her parents Joseph “Joe” Campbell and Lucy Campbell; sisters Juanita C. Freels (Raymond), Ruth C Murry-Rutherford, Francis C. Hackworth; brothers Calvin Campbell (Georgia Mae), J.D. Campbell, Ernest A. Campbell (Alma), Kenneth (Johnny) Campbell (Teresa), Clyde Campbell; granddaughter Cassandra “Cassi” Floyd; father and mother-in-law Charlie Buck and Daisy Wright; brothers-in-law Jack Melton and J.B. Duncan.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years Charles David Wright; 2 sons Jeff Wright and Joey Wright (Kelly); grandchildren Bradley Wright, Kendra Mooney (Brian), and Tanner Jones; great-grandchildren Braylea Wright, Annabelle Patterson, Areyonna Wright, Joseph Patterson, Caleb Patterson, Carson Patterson, Aiden Wright, Madison Mooney, Bryson Mooney; sisters-in-law Helen Campbell and Patsy Melton; brother-in-law Jackie Wright; and very much-loved nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM with Pastor John Edwards officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM at New Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wright family.

A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Roberta Wright, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

