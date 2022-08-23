Robert Lee Phillips, Heiskell

Robert Lee Phillips of Heiskell, TN, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 19th, 2022 in Rocky Top, TN. Robert was a member of Norris First Baptist Church, and he dedicated most of his time to doing God’s work. He volunteered at a local senior center, and Robert was active in assistance with the Second Harvest food bank in helping to feed the homeless. In his spare time, Robert loved to ride his motorcycle more than anything, go four-wheeling, fishing, bowling, and watching football. He participated in many motorcycle rides to fundraise for numerous charities. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Buster and Mary Phillips; son, Christopher Lee Phillips; sister, Linda Phillips; brother, Gary Phillips; grandparents, Carlos and Thelma Stittums; brother-in-law, David Jarnigan Sr.; sister-in-law, B.J. Phillips.

Robert is survived by his sons, Joshua Alan Phillips of Heiskell, TN, and Robert Phillips Jr. of Heiskell, TN; brothers, Buster Phillips and Cherie of Clinton, TN, Charlie Phillips and Pam of Harriman, TN, David Phillips and Calleen Hoyt Phillips of Crossville, TN; sisters, Mary Ann Goins and Mike of Lake City, TN, Vickie, Karen Isabell and Tom of Caryville, TN, Becky, and Debbie; granddaughter, Annabelle Sophia Phillips; nephews, J.J. Dotson, Thomas Phillips, David Phillips Jr., Henry Phillips, David Jarnigan Jr., Bradley Herrin, Tony Lane, Gary and Tolliver Aslinger, Steven Phillips, and Joey Isabell; nieces, April Hatmaker, Vickie Smith, Marisha Dotson, Melissa Jarnigan, and Amanda, Jasmine Garner, David Taylor, and Morgan.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Robert’s funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. David Seiber officiating. Interment will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Monday, August 29th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. If any motorcycle rider would like to join the family in procession, please arrive at Jones Mortuary by 10:15 a.m. on Monday, August 29th, 2022. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

