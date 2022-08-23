Robert “Fizz” Jones, Wartburg

Robert “Fizz” Jones born January 21, 1962, in Grand Rapids, Michigan passed away on August 19, 2022.

He loved hanging out with his family and friends, watching NASCAR, and going on road rides. He also had a love for music and a strong passion for playing the drums.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Robert and Pauline “Polly” Jones, sisters Patsy Strotheid and Brenda Sluis, and niece Diane Thornton

He is survived by his daughters Kayla Jones of Chattanooga & Kristy Moore (Chris Roberts) of Powell, grandchildren Kerwyn Jones and Savannah & Gage Moore, sister Barbara (Dave) Donnelly of Wartburg, and brother Scott Jones of Jacksonville, Fl. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was loved and will be missed by so many.

There will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robert “Fizz” Jones.

