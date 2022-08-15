Robbie Leffew, Roane County

Robbie Leffew, a long-time resident of Roane County, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2022. Her girls were by her side through a lengthy illness. She had a great love for the Lord, Jesus Christ, and was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church for over 60 years. She loved to sing and had a beautiful voice that was heard each Sunday. Her inner and outer beauty was apparent to all. She retired from TVA after a combined 20 years of service. She is preceded in death by her husband: Bill Leffew; parents and all five siblings. Survived by

Daughters: Beth (Mark) Allen of Lenoir City, TN

Angela Gibson of Knoxville, TN

Son: Scott (Jane) Leffew of Columbia, TN

Robbie had five treasured grandchildren that will miss her dearly: Patrick (Christine) Allen of Franklin, TN; Sarah (Matt) Kennedy of Dallas, TX; Robert H. Gibson, IV of Denver, CO; Joel (Grace) Leffew of Knoxville, TN; and Lauren Leffew and fiancé Tyler Williams of Cornersville, TN

Robbie bragged about her five great-grandchildren with pictures all over her room. Wells & Walker Kennedy, William & Charles Allen, & Caleb Leffew.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to UT Hospice Promise Foundation (4435 Valley View Dr, Suite 104 Knoxville, TN 37917)

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN with Bro. Mason Goodman is officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Robbie Leffew.

