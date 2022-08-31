Reverend George Waldo, Spring City

The Reverend George Waldo, 82, of Spring City went home to be with the Jesus he preached so fervently about on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Born to Perry and Martha LouVenie (Kerns) Waldo, George was the youngest of twelve children. A lifelong resident of the Roddy community, George was an ordained Baptist minister, pastoring churches in Oakdale, Monterey, Evensville, and others in over fifty years of ministry. He loved his family, his westerns, his Tennessee Vols, and, above all, his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Wilma Jean (Cunningham) Waldo, his daughter, Maria Gayle (Waldo) Allen, his parents, all of his siblings, and numerous friends and loved ones.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Susie & Nolan Cantrell of Cookeville, and Terri Anne & Jason Kamer of Spring City; six grandchildren and their spouses, Chad Cantrell of Cookeville, Bradley (Crystal) Allen of Oak Ridge, Chelsea, Brian (Hannah), Jared (Kimberly), and Rachel Kamer of Spring City; new baby great-granddaughter Elizabella Kamer, numerous other family members, special friend Vivian Thomas of Harriman, and a host of friends and loved ones.

To everyone, George was “Papaw,” no matter how old or closely related. He had an infectious smile, and an ability to make even the darkest days brighter. He loved everyone he met and never had to say it as they knew from his actions how he felt. He died having never met a stranger, and his love and fun-loving heart will live on in those he poured so much of it into over the years. An empty chair now sits at his home, an empty pew at Ogden Baptist Church where he had been attending with his grandson Brian, an empty table at Meme’s Restaurant in Rockwood, and a Papaw-sized hole in the hearts and lives of everyone he came in contact with. He might be gone from this life, but those who met him will never let his memory fade, and they all eagerly await the day where we get to be reunited with him. What a day, a glorious day, that will be!

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Shane Johnston officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee

