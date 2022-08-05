Rebecca McNelley Bridgman, Rockwood

Rebecca McNelley Bridgman, age 72, of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away on August 3, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was a veteran of the United States Navy, a member of the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard, and a member of the American Legion Post #50 and the Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans. Rebecca was of the Baptist faith and was employed as an LPN in the healthcare industry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil & Ruby McNelley, brother, Ed McNelley, sisters, Mary Cofer (Jake Cofer) & Shirley McNelley, her nieces, Danielle McNelley & Aaren Devaney, and her sister-in-law, Pam McNelley.

She is survived by:

Brothers: Virgil McNelley of Rockwood, TN

Donald (Dump) McNelley of Rockwood, TN

Michael (Lurch) McNelley of Crab Orchard, TN

Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

The family of Rebecca McNelley Bridgman will receive friends and family on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Greg Kelly officiating. Graveside and interment service with full military honors by the United States Navy Memorial Honor Guard will be held at Pine Orchard Cemetery following the funeral service. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Rebecca McNelley Bridgman.

