Rebecca M. “Becky” Thomas, Rockwood

News Department 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Rebecca M. “Becky” Thomas, age 46, a resident of the Westel Community, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her home. She was born November 10, 1975, in Maryville, Tennessee. Becky was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Westel and served as a Forestry Aid 1 with the Tennessee Department of Forestry for over 18 years. She loved being a “Nanny” first and also being a Mother. She had the biggest, loving and caring heart and had “a plethora of adoptive children”. She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Graham; brother, Gary Christian Graham; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, James & Stella Thomas.

Survivors include:

Husband:                     Randall Thomas of Westel Community of Rockwood, TN

Daughters:                  Katie Keller (Taylor) of Rockwood, TN

Maddie Kindred (Taylor) of Westel Community of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren:            Josiah Keller, Noah Keller, Isaac Keller, and Rowan Tate Kindred

Parents:                       Kay & Don White of the Millstone Community of Rockwood, TN

Sisters:                        Marsha Swanson (Ron) of Maryville, TN

Beverly Lonas (Jeff) of Maryville, TN

Special Friend:            Tonya Simmons of Ten Mile, TN

And several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 12:00 noon (E.D.T.) until 2:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Ben Ward officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Millstone Cemetery in Cumberland County, Tennessee.

About News Department

Check Also

John Glenn Seiber, Wartburg

John Glenn. Seiber, of Wartburg, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2022, at his home. He was …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: