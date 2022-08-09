Rebecca M. “Becky” Thomas, Rockwood

Rebecca M. “Becky” Thomas, age 46, a resident of the Westel Community, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her home. She was born November 10, 1975, in Maryville, Tennessee. Becky was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Westel and served as a Forestry Aid 1 with the Tennessee Department of Forestry for over 18 years. She loved being a “Nanny” first and also being a Mother. She had the biggest, loving and caring heart and had “a plethora of adoptive children”. She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Graham; brother, Gary Christian Graham; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, James & Stella Thomas.

Survivors include:

Husband: Randall Thomas of Westel Community of Rockwood, TN

Daughters: Katie Keller (Taylor) of Rockwood, TN

Maddie Kindred (Taylor) of Westel Community of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Josiah Keller, Noah Keller, Isaac Keller, and Rowan Tate Kindred

Parents: Kay & Don White of the Millstone Community of Rockwood, TN

Sisters: Marsha Swanson (Ron) of Maryville, TN

Beverly Lonas (Jeff) of Maryville, TN

Special Friend: Tonya Simmons of Ten Mile, TN

And several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 12:00 noon (E.D.T.) until 2:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Ben Ward officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Millstone Cemetery in Cumberland County, Tennessee.

