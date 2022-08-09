Raymond Parley Elmore, Oliver Springs

Raymond Parley Elmore, age 68 of Oliver Springs passed away at Methodist Medical Center on Saturday, August 6, 2022. He had accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved his cats, fishing, playing guitar, and spending time with his family. Raymond was a Master Mason for the past 50-plus years. He was well known in the area for his skills as a brick mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Martha (Jones) Elmore.

He is survived by his son, Casey Elmore, and wife Sarah of Oliver Springs,

and Step-son, David Lee of Clarksville;

Two brothers, Rick Elmore and wife Lisa of Coalfield and Ronnie Elmore of Oak Ridge;

Grandchildren, Hunter and Haylee Elmore, Isiah and Joshua Elmore, and Alex Lee;

And a host of other family members and good friends.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 12-1:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, TN 37840. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 1:00 pm.

Donations to help the family with the funeral costs can be made to Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation.

