Randolph Lovegrove, Spring City

Randolph Lovegrove, age 73 of Spring City, passed away on August 14, 2022.

The family will be meeting for a funeral service on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Liberty Church Cemetery in Wartburg.

In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made to St. Judes Research Hospital (st.jude.org), Ducks Unlimited (ducks.org), and National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF.org)

