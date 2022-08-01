Patricia M. Cummings, 76, entered her eternal rest on July 26th, 2022 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Patricia was preceded in death by parents Everett and Betsy Monroe; brother, Jack Monroe; nephew, Jack R. Monroe II; and her late and beloved husband, Dan Cummings.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Don Stevens; her son, Jason Shelton; grandchildren Kalley Stevens with fiancé Austin Douglas, and Cassandra Stevens-Silvey with husband Joshua Silvey; niece Denise Davis; nephew Brian Monroe; stepchildren, Ben Cummings, Camden Cummings, and Danielle Klein; and special friends, Mary Kay Lacey and Judy White.

Patricia was born in Oak Ridge, a 1964 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. Throughout her life, Patricia was involved in local politics, campaigning for many local Republican candidates, and was a member of the local Fraternal Order of Eagles Club. For many years, she sold real estate in the Oak Ridge area and managed several properties. Her family will remember fondly of her love for do-it-yourself projects, her gardening endeavors, and the abundant time and memories shared with her.

A small graveside service will be held at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville on August 1, 2022, at 1 pm. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

