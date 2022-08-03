Pamela Sue Walker, Rockwood

Ms. Pamela Sue Walker, age 66 of Rockwood, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville.

She is preceded in death by her son: William Perry Smith.

Parents: Charles & Betty Wills.

Brother: Scott Wills.

She is survived by her husband: David Walker

Daughter: Joy Scarbrough.

Sister: Robin Wills.

And many other friends and loved ones.

The family will have a private service.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Pamela Sue Walker.

