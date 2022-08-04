Overturned Truck on I-40 Slows Traffic

Photo Courtesy of TDOT

Interstate 40 at the 359-and-a-half-mile marker eastbound is seeing delays at this time due to a tractor trailer which overturned around 2:00 pm this afternoon. Sources on the scene said the driver was doing okay but needed to be checked out by medical personnel. The truck was loaded with gravel and posed no chemical threat outside of the spilling fuel tanks. The truck overturned and went over the guardrail, according to sources. The interstate will be down to one lane for some time this afternoon into the evening for cleanup.

Photo Courtesy of TDOT

