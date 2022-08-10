Orangie Faye Winchester, Sunbright

It is our turn to shine your light on the earth. So, you may rest in peace. Our family lost a matriarch but Heaven gained an angel. She may be resting in peace, but she is still hard at work in our hearts.

Orangie Faye Winchester, age 69, of Sunbright took her last breath on August 8, 2022.

She is survived by sons David C. Smith, Danny Smith, and her adoptive son Dewight Wedly; daughters-in-law Samantha Smith and Melissia Ellison; grandchildren April Schwartz, William Faulk, Matthew Faulk, Emily Smith, David M. Smith, Sarah Smith, and Isabella Ellison; great-grandchildren Aedin Schwartz, Addison Schwartz, Aaron Smith, and Charles Smith.

The family has chosen cremation, no memorial services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Orangie Faye Winchester.

