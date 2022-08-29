Opal Mae Gill, Heiskell

Opal Mae Gill, age 86, of Heiskell, TN, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born in Anderson County to Willie and Cora Smith and was raised in the Dutch Valley Community in Clinton, TN. She attended Clinton High School and later retired as the Supervisor of School Nutrition for Anderson County Schools. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her companion of 21 years Steve Baxter, son Don (Pat) Gill and her daughter Sonya Graham, as well as her grandson Brandon (Megan) Gill, granddaughter Mandy (Robby) Marrs, grandson Jimmy (Kristi) Graham, grandson Charlie (Mary Ellen) Graham, granddaughter Jenny (Jeff) Pemberton, grandson David Gregory, and 6 great-grandchildren. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.



Holley Gamble Funeral Home (Clinton, TN) is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends will meet at 12:30 p.m. for a 1 p.m. graveside service on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Lynnhurst Cemetery, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 510 Old Dutch Valley Road, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

