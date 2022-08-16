OEB Law Game of the Week – Powell at Anderson County

Davey Gillum is starting his 14th season at Anderson County. He is 103-51 with 5 straight region titles. He could overtake Larry Kerr (110-72) as the winningest coach at Anderson County this season. Kerr coached for 16 seasons at Anderson County, but also coached 4 years at Lake City High from 1977-1980. He was 18-13 at Lake City High School. Anderson County’s first season was 1982.

Anderson County was 6-6 last season overall, but 5-0 in Region play.

Powell leads the series 13-10.

Powell wins were in 1991 (2nd round playoffs), 92, 93, 99, 2008, 2010 (regular season), 2011 (regular season) 2011 (1st round), 2012, 13, 19, 20, 21.

Anderson County wins were in 1994, 95, 96, 97, 98, 2000, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2014.

Last 3 meetings — The last two, Anderson County led in 6 of the 8 quarters only to lose both those meetings.

2021 Powell 60-48

2020 Powell 31-29

2019 Powell 48-36

Powell was 13-2 last season (losses to Maryville (52-31) and Knox Catholic (30-29). They were the 5A State Champions defeating Page 42-34 for the state Title.

Matt Lowe is 7-3 all-time versus Anderson County.

Matt Lowe is 85-37 all-time as Head Coach at Powell – 11 seasons.

Matt Lowe was 30-25 at Kings Academy (5 seasons)

Total 115 – 62 all-time with 1 state Championship and 1 runner-up (2011)

Clark Duncan is the winningest coach at Powell (17 seasons – 119-76).

Jordyn Potts, the Tennessee Tech commit, is back at Quarterback along with Ayden Greene who is a Cincinnati commit, Adarius Richmond another Power 5 athlete according to 5StarPreps.com, plus many more offensive threats. They are the defending 5A State Champs, but a tough schedule makes it hard to repeat. Coach Lowe will have the Panthers playing well come playoff time.

The Anderson County Mavericks had one of the toughest schedules in any classification last year, and it hasn’t gotten any easier this year. Games with Powell, Elizabethton, and Gibbs, plus region games against Fulton, South-Doyle, and Carter makes for a gauntlet of a schedule. The Mavs are looking to move on to the state championship game, but as always they have the Elizabethton and Greeneville obstacles that they must get over to make it to the title game in Chattanooga this December.

Join us on Friday, August 19, at 7pm for the First OEB Law Game of the Week for 2022.

