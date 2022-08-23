OEB Law Game of the Week – Oliver Springs at Rockwood

This week’s OEB Law Game of the Week will feature the Bobcats of Oliver Springs visiting Dr. Nat Sugarman Field in Kingston to take on the Yellow Jackets.

Kingston is coming off a win over Harriman, 51-0, while Oliver Springs lost at Rockwood, 42-9.

Some notes about the Oliver Springs and Kingston Series:

Brian Pankey is in his 10th season at Kingston (50-50)

Tyler Harper first season, (0-1)

Kingston leads the series 37-9-2

Coach Pankey is 2-2 vs. Oliver Springs:

2021 Kingston won 34-0

2019 Oliver Springs won 25-7

2018 Oliver Springs won 20-0

2017 Kingston won 49-3

The teams did not play because of COVID in 2020.

In the 2000’s, Oliver Springs has 4 wins in the series, 2001, 2003, 2018, 2019.

The two teams only played three times in the 90’s with Kingston winning all three (1990, 91, 92…also finishing out that contract (or starting it) 1989).

They played seven times in the 1980’s with OS winning in 1985, Kingston winning the rest.

They played once in the 70’s (1979) with OS winning 14-0 in a season where they were 9-1.

The 1960’s were not kind to the Bobcats versus the Yellow Jackets of Kingston. Kingston won 8 of the 9 meetings (did not play in 1966) and they tied 0-0 in 1961. Not only did they win eight, but they also only gave up 12 points to Oliver Springs in all nine games, outscoring the Bobcats 198-12.

Oliver Springs won three in a row from 1950 (26-0), 1951 (31-0), 1952 (37-6). Oliver Springs was 8-0-1 in 1950 (the tie was to Etowah 6-6 in November 1950), 4-3-2 in 1951, and 7-2 in 1952 (the two losses came to Clinton 8-7, and Dobyns-Bennett 20-0).

Oliver Springs longest winning streak is three games (1950, 51, 52).

The longest winning streak for Kingston is eight games (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08, 2011, 12, 17)

You can watch the game several ways. Of course, you can watch it on Channel 12 (this broadcast is in SD because that’s all we can do on Comcast). Or you can watch in HD online on bbbtv12.com (our website), Facebook.com/bbbtv12 (as long as they don’t pull us down again because of PA system audio/music), YouTube.com/bbbtv12, or Twitter.com/bbbtv12. You can download the BoxCast App on your Roku, FireTV, or Apple TV Streaming device then search for BBB and you’ll find the game that way. All of these forms are in HD.

Or you can use this link to watch the stream on Boxcast.tv online on a computer.

https://boxcast.tv/view/oeb-law-game-of-the-week—oliver-springs-at-kingston-jjxvukyhd3kfqxiyo6lm

