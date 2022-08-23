OEB Law Game of the Week – Oliver Springs at Rockwood

Brad Jones 14 seconds ago Uncategorized Leave a comment 2 Views

This week’s OEB Law Game of the Week will feature the Bobcats of Oliver Springs visiting Dr. Nat Sugarman Field in Kingston to take on the Yellow Jackets.

Kingston is coming off a win over Harriman, 51-0, while Oliver Springs lost at Rockwood, 42-9.

Some notes about the Oliver Springs and Kingston Series:

Brian Pankey is in his 10th season at Kingston (50-50)

Tyler Harper first season, (0-1)

Kingston leads the series 37-9-2

Coach Pankey is 2-2 vs. Oliver Springs:

2021 Kingston won 34-0

2019 Oliver Springs won 25-7

2018 Oliver Springs won 20-0

2017 Kingston won 49-3

The teams did not play because of COVID in 2020.

In the 2000’s, Oliver Springs has 4 wins in the series, 2001, 2003, 2018, 2019.

The two teams only played three times in the 90’s with Kingston winning all three (1990, 91, 92…also finishing out that contract (or starting it) 1989).

They played seven times in the 1980’s with OS winning in 1985, Kingston winning the rest.

They played once in the 70’s (1979) with OS winning 14-0 in a season where they were 9-1.

The 1960’s were not kind to the Bobcats versus the Yellow Jackets of Kingston.  Kingston won 8 of the 9 meetings (did not play in 1966) and they tied 0-0 in 1961.  Not only did they win eight, but they also only gave up 12 points to Oliver Springs in all nine games, outscoring the Bobcats 198-12.

Oliver Springs won three in a row from 1950 (26-0), 1951 (31-0), 1952 (37-6).  Oliver Springs was 8-0-1 in 1950 (the tie was to Etowah 6-6 in November 1950), 4-3-2 in 1951, and 7-2 in 1952 (the two losses came to Clinton 8-7, and Dobyns-Bennett 20-0).

Oliver Springs longest winning streak is three games (1950, 51, 52).

The longest winning streak for Kingston is eight games (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08, 2011, 12, 17)

You can watch the game several ways. Of course, you can watch it on Channel 12 (this broadcast is in SD because that’s all we can do on Comcast). Or you can watch in HD online on bbbtv12.com (our website), Facebook.com/bbbtv12 (as long as they don’t pull us down again because of PA system audio/music), YouTube.com/bbbtv12, or Twitter.com/bbbtv12. You can download the BoxCast App on your Roku, FireTV, or Apple TV Streaming device then search for BBB and you’ll find the game that way. All of these forms are in HD.

Or you can use this link to watch the stream on Boxcast.tv online on a computer.

https://boxcast.tv/view/oeb-law-game-of-the-week—oliver-springs-at-kingston-jjxvukyhd3kfqxiyo6lm

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Dennis Wayne Williams, Sunbright

Dennis Wayne Williams, age 49 of Sunbright passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022.  Dennis enjoyed …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: