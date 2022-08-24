OEB Law Game of the Week – Oliver Springs at Kingston

This week’s OEB Law Game of the Week will feature the Bobcats of Oliver Springs visit Dr. Nat Sugarman Field in Kingston to take on the Yellow Jackets.

Kingston is coming off a win over Harriman, 51-0, while Oliver Springs lost at Rockwood, 42-9.

Some notes about the Oliver Springs and Kingston Series:

This will be the 48th meeting between the two with Kingston leading the series 37-9-2.

Coach Brian Pankey is in his 10th Season at Kingston (50-50), while Tyler Harper is in his first season as the head coach of Oliver Springs (0-1).

Overall Coach Pankey is 2-2 versus Oliver Springs: Wins in 2021 and 2017.

2021 Kingston won 34-0

2019 Oliver Springs won 25-7

2018 Oliver Springs won 20-0

2017 Kingston won 49-3

The teams did not play because of COVID in 2020.

Oliver Springs has won 4 of their 9 wins in the 2000’s. Wins in 2001, 2003, 2018, 2019.

The two teams only played three times in the 90’s with Kingston winning all three (1990, 91, 92)

They played seven times in the 1980’s with Oliver Springs winning in 1985, with Kingston winning the rest of the games.

During the Seventy’s, which includes the State Championship (1973) and two runner-up’s (1971 and 1972) for Kingston. The two teams only played one time, which was in 1979. Oliver Springs won that game 14-0 on their way to a 9-1 season with the only loss coming in the first round of the TSSAA Playoffs to Maryville (which finished as State Runner-up that season).

The 1960’s were not kind to the Bobcats versus the Yellow Jackets. Kingston won 8 of the 9 meetings (they did not play in 1966) and they tied 0-0 in 1961. Not only did they win 8 but they only gave up 12 points to Oliver Springs in all nine games, outscoring the Bobcats 198-12.

Oliver Springs won three in a row from 1950 (26-0), 1951 (31-0), 1952 (37-6). Oliver Springs was 8-0-1 in 1950 (the tie was to Etowah 6-6 in November of 1950 … the last game of the season). They were 4-3-2 in 1951, and 7-2 in 1952 (the two losses came to Clinton 8-7, and Dobyns-Bennett 20-0).

Oliver Springs longest winning stream is the three games in 1950, 51, 52.

The longest winning streak for Kingston is eight games (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08, 2011, 12, 17).

You can watch the game several ways. Of course, the easiest way is to watch it on Channel 12 (this broadcast is in SD because that’s all we can do on Comcast). Or you can watch it in HD online on bbbtv12.com (our website), Facebook.com/bbbtv12 (as long as they don’t pull us down again because of the PA system playing music). YouTube.com/bbbtv12, or Twitter.com/bbbtv12. You can download the BoxCast app/channel on your Roku, FireTV, or AppleTV streaming device, then search for BBB and you can find the game that way. All online forms of the broadcast are in HD.

Or you can use this link to watch the stream on Boxcast.tv online with a phone or a computer.

https://boxcast.tv/view/oeb-law-game-of-the-week—oliver-springs-at-kingston-jjxvukyhd3kfqxiyo6lm

