Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce Names Chuck’s Car Care August 2022 Small Business of the Month

Brad Jones 12 hours ago News Leave a comment 3 Views

Pictured are BreAnna Robinson, Kelly O’Dell, Chuck Hope, Kevin Biter, Lee Miller, Pat Hope, Terry Stockton, Christine Michaels and Misty McHone.

August 1, 2022 – Chuck’s Car Care, located at 2089 Oak Ridge Turnpike, is the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Month for August 2022. The award is sponsored by Enrichment Federal Credit Union.

Chuck’s Car Care, owned and operated by Chuck Hope, is celebrating 40 years in business. “In ’82, I was going to school at Roane State and studying to become an architect. I was working construction too, and I had an accident and broke my foot at work. While I was healing from that, I went in to visit my dad at his little place and low and behold, within a few weeks, I was in the gas station business! A guy came in and was ready to sell his gas station, and being 19 years old, I thought I knew it all. I gave him an offer and he accepted. In early June that year, I started running a gas station.”

It started out as a little “mom and pop” gas station on the corner of Illinois Avenue and Oak Ridge Turnpike. In 1983, his dad sold his car lot and came to work for Chuck to run the towing part of the business. The business began to grow and by 1991, Chuck had moved away from selling gas to focus on the mechanical side of things. Shortly thereafter, Chuck’s Car Care moved to a building on the west end of the Turnpike next to its current location, where it has been since 2008.

Not only is Chuck celebrating being in business for 40 years this year, he and his high school sweetheart Mary are celebrating their 40th year of marriage. “To marry your high school sweetheart, stay in the town you grew up in, run a business, raise two kids who are gone and now growing their own families, it’s been very good for me.”

In addition to running his own business, Chuck has served on Oak Ridge City Council since being appointed in 2011. He’s then been elected to three more terms. Chuck is a 2005 Leadership Oak Ridge graduate and former Chamber board chair. He’s passionate about helping — whether that’s at the animal shelter, the Oak Ridge Playhouse, sponsoring local sports teams and booster clubs, or holding canned food drives for the Scarecrow Foundation which helps area food pantries.

“I’m still enjoying what I do. I’ve got a long-time, loyal customer base in town,” he said – some of whom are fifth generation. Chuck credits his success and longevity to having great people working for him – including his mother, who continues to work mornings as a service writer.

To nominate a business for the award, visit the Chamber’s website: www.oakridgechamber.org. Businesses with 50 or fewer employees, are current members of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce in good standing and show involvement in the community and/or the Chamber are eligible.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

New Norris Middle School Drop-off Procedures for this Year

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin Beginning on August 8th, the morning drop off will be …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: