Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce Names Chuck’s Car Care August 2022 Small Business of the Month

Pictured are BreAnna Robinson, Kelly O’Dell, Chuck Hope, Kevin Biter, Lee Miller, Pat Hope, Terry Stockton, Christine Michaels and Misty McHone.

August 1, 2022 – Chuck’s Car Care, located at 2089 Oak Ridge Turnpike, is the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Month for August 2022. The award is sponsored by Enrichment Federal Credit Union.

Chuck’s Car Care, owned and operated by Chuck Hope, is celebrating 40 years in business. “In ’82, I was going to school at Roane State and studying to become an architect. I was working construction too, and I had an accident and broke my foot at work. While I was healing from that, I went in to visit my dad at his little place and low and behold, within a few weeks, I was in the gas station business! A guy came in and was ready to sell his gas station, and being 19 years old, I thought I knew it all. I gave him an offer and he accepted. In early June that year, I started running a gas station.”

It started out as a little “mom and pop” gas station on the corner of Illinois Avenue and Oak Ridge Turnpike. In 1983, his dad sold his car lot and came to work for Chuck to run the towing part of the business. The business began to grow and by 1991, Chuck had moved away from selling gas to focus on the mechanical side of things. Shortly thereafter, Chuck’s Car Care moved to a building on the west end of the Turnpike next to its current location, where it has been since 2008.

Not only is Chuck celebrating being in business for 40 years this year, he and his high school sweetheart Mary are celebrating their 40th year of marriage. “To marry your high school sweetheart, stay in the town you grew up in, run a business, raise two kids who are gone and now growing their own families, it’s been very good for me.”

In addition to running his own business, Chuck has served on Oak Ridge City Council since being appointed in 2011. He’s then been elected to three more terms. Chuck is a 2005 Leadership Oak Ridge graduate and former Chamber board chair. He’s passionate about helping — whether that’s at the animal shelter, the Oak Ridge Playhouse, sponsoring local sports teams and booster clubs, or holding canned food drives for the Scarecrow Foundation which helps area food pantries.

“I’m still enjoying what I do. I’ve got a long-time, loyal customer base in town,” he said – some of whom are fifth generation. Chuck credits his success and longevity to having great people working for him – including his mother, who continues to work mornings as a service writer.

To nominate a business for the award, visit the Chamber’s website: www.oakridgechamber.org. Businesses with 50 or fewer employees, are current members of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce in good standing and show involvement in the community and/or the Chamber are eligible.

