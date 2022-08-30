Norma Jean King Harris, Kingston

Norma Jean King Harris of Kingston, TN passed through Heaven’s Gate on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Born August 3, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Jess Kelsey Douglas and Eunice Ardella Douglas of Harlan, Kentucky. Above all things, Jean was a follower of Jesus. She spent her life sharing and teaching the gospel to all those she came to know. Jean was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Kingston, where she was a devoted leader in both WMU and Missions. Jean also served as a missionary with the International Missions Board in South Africa and through FBC Kingston in Venezuela, Mexico, and multiple other North American mission sites. In her later years, she was dedicated to the Jail Ministries in East TN where she was instrumental in leading Bible study.

Left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of her are her daughters Nancy Beth McNeill and her husband Mac of Oak Ridge, TN; Dale Brooks and her husband Michael of New Tazewell, TN; Ruth King of Kingston, TN; Teresa Cleveland and her husband Randy of Seattle, WA. Sons, Victor King of Kingston, TN; Charles King and his wife Brooke of Kingston, TN; David King of Kingston, TN. Step- Daughters, Carol Stout of Rockwood, TN, and Jana Harris of Knoxville, TN, as well as her 22 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Jean was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Victor King, and Robert A. Harris; sister, Joyce Holderdge; brothers, Jerry Douglas and Roy Douglas. The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Miriam Tedder and Jamestowne Assisted Living Facility and its staff for the compassionate and trusted medical care of their Mother.

The family will be holding a graveside service at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN, at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions be made to the International Missions Board in Jean’s honor. This can be done at: https://www.imb.org/generosity/give-now/.

