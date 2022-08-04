New Norris Middle School Drop-off Procedures for this Year

Brad Jones 3 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin

Beginning on August 8th, the morning drop off will be in front of Norris Middle School. Parents entering Norris from Highway 61 and traveling from East Norris Road will turn right onto East Circle and pass by Norris Elementary School. You will proceed down West Circle and turn left in front of the Public Safety Building and pass the library as you travel in front of the school. There will be a pull-off at the end of the parking area where students may exit and walk to the school. If you are using West Norris from Highway 441 you will pass in front of Archer’s and the Post Office where you will turn right and join the traffic coming from West Circle. From there you will proceed to the drop-off area in front of the school. Anyone without elementary-aged children is encouraged to enter Norris from Highway 441\ to lessen traffic on East Norris Road and West Circle.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Two-Vehicle Crash in Kingston Sends One to a Local Hospital

A two-vehicle accident on Thursday sent one to the hospital and severely damaged both vehicles.  …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: