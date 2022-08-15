Nell Redmon, Oakdale

Mrs. Nell Redmon, age 81, of Oakdale, was taken home by her Lord and

Savior, on August 11, 2022. She was a member of the Mt. Vernal Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years: Clayton Redmon

Parents: Marion & Rose Hicks.

Brother: Raymond.

Sister: Thelma.

Momma is survived by her loving sons: Mike Redmon and Tim Redmon.

Granny is also survived by her grandchildren: Mikaela & Jonathan Bullard, Amber Redmon, Blake & Jordan Redmon, and Clay Redmon.

Six great-grandchildren: Grady, Miles, Cooper, Colt, Lily, and Jack.

She is further survived by a wonderful extended family of

brothers and sisters-in-law and numerous nephews and nieces.

The family will meet Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Mt. Vernal Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 PM for the Graveside service with Rev. Mike Nelson officiating.

Mom was a kind and loving soul always willing to lend a helping hand.

As such, in lieu of flowers, the family asked that you take the time to

provide an act of kindness or lend a helping hand to someone in need.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Nell Redmon during this difficult time.

