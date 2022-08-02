Mr. Jack Bowman, 90 of Harriman

Mr. Jack Bowman, age 90 of Harriman, passed away on Monday August 1, 2022, at his home. Throughout his life Jack was involved in many things. Jack was proud of being a lifetime member of Caney Ford Baptist Church. He was a pilot and at one time managed Rockwood Airport. He is a former politician in the State of Tennessee. Bowman served in the Tennessee House of Representatives from 1967 to 1976 as a Republican, he represented Roane County, Tennessee. He was active at SL Bowman & Sons until shortly before his death.

He is proceeded in death by his wife: Miriam Bowman.

Parents: Sanders & Lillian Bowman.

Grandson: Michael Shane Tedder.

Son-in-law: Wendell Tedder.

He is survived by his daughter: Dr. Miriam Tedder.

Three grandsons & their wives: Chase & Elizabeth Tedder, Chance & Julia Tedder, and Case & Monica Tedder.

Four great grandchildren: Pike, Emory, Marley, and Eleanor Tedder.

Two brothers & sister-in-law: Sanders “Sanny” & Barbara Bowman, and Tom & Sharla Bowman.

And a host nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, and other friends.

The family will meet Wednesday August 3, 2022, at 3:00 PM in Bowman Cemetery for graveside services with Bro. Neil Crass and Pastor Taylor Phelps officiating.

The family ask, in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Caney Ford Baptist Church.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jack Bowman during this difficult time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

