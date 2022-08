Mitchell Wolfe age 86, passed away at home on Monday, August 8, 2022.

He is survived by his loving family and will be missed. Marjorie would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 11:00 am-12:00 pm.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

