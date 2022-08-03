McKinney Named On 2022 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List

Brad Jones

An all-ASUN performer last season, McKinney set the single-season program record for completions (229) and became just the second player in program history to surpass 3,000 total yards of offense in a season (3,025).

RICHMOND, Ky. – Stats Perform announced Wednesday that EKU redshirt junior quarterback Parker McKinney has been named to the 2022 Walter Payton Award preseason watch list. EKU’s signal caller is one of 35 players on the initial list and one of three from the ASUN Conference to be recognized by the foundation. 

The Walter Payton Award is presented annually to the most outstanding offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). A national panel of more than 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers, and other dignitaries vote on the award’s winner, based on players’ regular-season performances. Voting is conducted before the start of FCS playoffs.

An all-ASUN performer last season, McKinney set the single-season program record for completions (229) and became just the second player in program history to surpass 3,000 total yards of offense in a season (3,025). The Coalfield, Tenn., native completed 60.7 percent of his passes and tossed 18 touchdowns while rushing for 596 yards and six touchdowns. 

McKinney threw for 2,429 yards, good for third on EKU’s single-season passing list. He finished the season ranked 20th in the FCS in completions per game (20.8) and 25th in points responsible for (150).

The redshirt junior tied his career high with four touchdown passes and threw for 290 yards while adding 98 on the ground in EKU’s regular-season finale win over Jacksonville State. He passed for a season-high 338 yards against Sam Houston and threw for 273 yards and rushed for 100 against Stephen F. Austin. 

More players can join the watch list during the regular season, and a national media panel will select the winner following it.  First awarded in 1987, the Payton has watched past winners such as Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance move on to the NFL. 

