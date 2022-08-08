Max D. Manning, 91

Mr. Max D. Manning, age 91 years born September 11, 1930, in Spring City, Rhea County, Tennessee passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home, following a long bout with Alzheimer’s. He was the oldest member of the Rockwood Church of Christ and a veteran of the United States Air force serving in the Korean Conflict. Max was a former Rockwood Policeman working from 1956 to 1964 and he worked 24 years for Kayser-Roth of Rockwood. Max was a 50-year member of Rockwood Masonic Lodge, Alhambra Shriners, A&A Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, and a life member of Rockwood American Legion Post #50. He was an avid camper and enjoyed woodcraft, cooking, and genealogy. He was preceded in death by his parents; Thomas Roe Manning and Arkie Jewett Manning of Spring City, Sister; Jean Summers, Brothers; Frank and Edwin Manning, Brothers-In-Law; Walt Summers, Miles Koger, Elmore Bostic, Dennis W. Allen, several Nieces, and Nephews.

Survivors Include:

Wife of 66 years: Janice Manning of Rockwood, TN

Sisters: Dot Koger of Chattanooga, TN

Wanda Bostic of Spring, City, TN

Brother: Thomas Manning (Fran) of Spring City, TN.

Sister-In-Law: Mary Allen of Coal Hill

Several Nieces and Nephews

The family will receive friends Monday, August 8, 2022, from 6:00 pm -8:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Tim Hawn and Allen Ray Burris officiating. Interment and graveside will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN with Military Honors from the U.S. Air force Honor Guard. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to, Rockwood Church of Christ. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Max D. Manning.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

