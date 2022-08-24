Mary Hilburn Palmer, 94, Rockwood

Mrs. Mary Hilburn Palmer, age 94, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home. She was born September 6, 1927, in Bastrop, Louisiana. Mrs. Palmer attended the New Life Church of Harriman and was a retired music and piano teacher for 45 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Thomas Hightower & Shellie Mae Frost Hightower; husbands, Rector V. Hilburn and John James Palmer; daughter, Nona Rebecca Proffitt; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Connie Jackson of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Raymond Joe Hightower of Sugarland, Texas

Grandchildren: Brian Jackson (Jennifer) of Rockwood, TN

Farah Harold (Steve) of Rockwood, TN

Marie Brunson of VA

Great Grandchildren: Isaac Brunson of VA

Thad Jackson of Rockwood, TN

Son-In-Law: Lt. Colonel Dennis Proffitt of Virginia

And several step grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. James Pressley officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 12:00 noon (C.D.T.) in the Mobile Memorial Gardens in Mobile, Alabama. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Mary Hilburn Palmer.

