Martha Ellen Hutchins, 82

Martha Ellen Hutchins, age 82, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was a member of the Christian Faith. Martha had a career in civil government, working as a secretary at the Pentagon and later as a district manager with social security. Martha was fearless. She had an adventurous spirit learning to pilot a plane and scuba dive, even swimming with sharks! She was a hero to everyone she knew. She selflessly opened her home and offered her wise advice, humor, and protection.


Martha was preceded in death by parents, Ernest W. Coots & Marie Loraine Culpepper; brother, James Edward Coots; and sister, Shelby Teasley.

Survivors include son, Doug Hutchins; daughter, Donna Slater; grandchildren, Doug, Joey, and Jessica Slater and Logan and Hadyn Hutchins; and sisters, Karen Bradley & Patsy Spore.


The family will receive friends 1-2 pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 2 pm with Pastor Jared Raby officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

