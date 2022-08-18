Mark Allen Purdy, Clinton

News Department 56 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Mark Allen Purdy, age 60, of Clinton, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 23, 1961, in Oak Ridge, TN to the late Ernest and Betty Whited Purdy. Mark loved the Lord and shined through his Mercy and Grace. Mark worked at TTE in Oak Ridge and was a member of many bands, where he played drums. In 1982, Mark joined the group Ambush with friends, Mike Parrett and Bass player, Scott Freels. In addition to his parents, Mark is preceded in death by, brothers, James Richard and Paul Joseph Purdy; sister, Brenda P. Collins; and stepson, Trevor Pettet

Survived by:

Wife …………… Jan Purdy
Step-sons……..Daniel L. McCray wife Tiffany
                          Kevin E. McCray wife Kimberly
                          Seth M. Smith wife Kelsey
Daughter……..Bethany Langley
Grandchildren……Colton Smith, Rylan Langley, Emory Langley, Madeline and
                               

 Danica McCray
Brothers………Tom Purdy wife Pam
                         Doug Purdy wife Pat
Brother-in-law…John Collins
Special Thank you to niece, Susie Collins Derryberry and husband Neal.
Special friends…… Mike Parrett, Joyce Phillips, David Whalen wife Lee and
                                 Pat Braden
Several Nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 5-7 PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Kevin Ward officiating. Mark’s interment will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2:00 PM. www.holleygamble.com

About News Department

Check Also

Randolph Lovegrove, Spring City

Randolph Lovegrove, age 73 of Spring City, passed away on August 14, 2022. The family …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: