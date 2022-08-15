Marjorie Marie Holmes, 97, Rockwood

Marjorie Marie Holmes, age 97 of Rockwood, formerly of Denver Colorado, passed away on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on September 15th, 1924, in Humeston, Iowa. She was completely devoted to and loved her family. She enjoyed all kinds of needlework, playing cards, and playing slot machines. Everyone loved her sass and her quick-witted humor. She had many fun times with her sisters, Janiece and Betty. She was a lifelong member of the VFW post 9127 in Beaverdale, IA. She is preceded in death by her husband: Lee E. Holmes; parents: Howard and Marie Kipper; brother: Rex Kipper; sister: Betty Reichenbacher; and nieces; Patti Lee & Diane Kellar. She is survived by:

Daughter: Jacalyn Snider (Ron)

Grandchildren: Requel Griffin (Jason)

Charlie Drennan (Christen)

Great Grandchildren: TJ Webb (Shaylyn), Tesia Carter (Dustin), Dylan Drennan, Logan Drennan

Great Great Grandchild: Trey Webb

Sister: Janiece Kellar

And several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nehpews.

An interment service will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado, on September 22nd, 2022 at 1:00 pm MT. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Marjorie Marie Holmes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

