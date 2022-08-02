Marilyn Lee Steffen Merkle, Oak Ridge

Marilyn Lee Steffen Merkle, 87, passed away in Oak Ridge, TN, on July 28, 2022. She was born to Mildred Elizabeth Mender Steffen and Walter Charles Steffen on September 10, 1934, in Rochester, NY. Growing up during the Depression, Marilyn’s family lived in Syracuse, Hempstead, Floral Park, and finally in Rochester. Her father managed savings and loans, eventually becoming a realtor, and her mother, a social worker. Both regarded service to the community as a personal calling, and it became Marilyn’s life’s work.

She grew up in a loving extended family that gathered often for Sunday night dinners. Marilyn kept in touch with family and lifelong friends through prolific letter writing, and wrote to her parents and children weekly. She knew instinctively how to connect to people with her beautiful smile and sweet spirit. She also connected deeply with music and, as a child, studied cello and violin at the Eastman School of Music. Marilyn sang in choirs at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Rochester; with the Hartford Symphony Chorale in Hartford, CT; and for decades at Grace Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge.

Marilyn graduated from Irondequoit High School in Rochester, NY, and from the College of Home Economics of Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, earning her undergraduate degree in Food Science and Nutrition. She completed a master’s-level dietetic internship at The Traveler’s Insurance Co. in Hartford, CT, attaining professional licensure as a Registered Dietitian. After college, Marilyn traveled abroad to France and Switzerland. During this time, she had a whirlwind romance with fellow Cornellian John Merkle during his U.S. Navy deployments overseas. John wasted no time in proposing to her by letter, and Marilyn accepted! They married in 1959 and honeymooned as they drove from New York to the U.S. Naval Base in Port Hueneme, California, where their first daughter, Susan, was born.

One year later, they returned to Cornell, where John attended graduate school. Marilyn typed his papers while caring for Susan, and newborn daughter Jeanne. In 1962, they settled in east Tennessee, as John began work at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Their third child, Eric, was born in Oak Ridge in 1963, and they bought a house in Karns shortly before Kurt was born in 1964. John and Marilyn remained in Karns until 2018.

Marilyn was a wife, homemaker, mother, and volunteer, working at least one day a week as a Registered Dietitian. She held clinical positions at Serene Manor Medical Center in Knoxville; Lake City Hospital in Lake City, TN; and for the federal Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program through the East TN Regional Health Office. Marilyn loved supporting young mothers and teaching them how to healthfully feed their children. She belonged to the American and Knoxville Dietetic Associations for 50 years. She participated in the Knoxville Dietetic Association Journal Club, and in the ’70s answered nutrition questions left on the Knoxville “Dial-a-Dietitian” hotline. When asked what her greatest professional accomplishment was, she replied, “Successfully working in a field that I enjoy!”

Marilyn was multi-talented: she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, crewel and embroidery, sewing clothes and curtains, and making Chrismons for the church’s Christmas tree. She loved working in her vegetable and flower gardens, did Jazzercise, swam, and learned to bowl. She supported her four children’s innumerable activities, and attended almost all their events. She and John enjoyed the Symphony, detective shows, and going to the movies. Antique hunting was her special hobby. Marilyn used a Brownie camera to document travels and family life, and wrote many a letter, keeping in regular touch with family and friends. Marilyn was a kind and loyal friend to all.

The Church was Marilyn’s spiritual home, and she was a devoted 60-year member of Grace Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge. She was unwavering in embracing her family’s German immigrant Lutheran faith. She was a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, and a marvelous cook who helped with many a potluck. She helped establish and lead Grace Lutheran Church’s “Grace Prime Time” cooking team, supported the church’s Food Pantry, and volunteered at the local Ecumenical Storehouse. In the early ’60s, she joined fellow church members in leading a diet recall survey of Rosedale Community School children in Briceville, a remote mountain school with little access to health education, medical, and dental care. Marilyn recommended actionable improvements the school could implement to substantially improve student health. She lived life fully and with a grateful heart.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; and her grandson, Jacob Wootten. She is survived by her sister, Ann Steffen Bradley; her brother, Walter Alan Steffen, and sister-in-law, Ann Martin (Marti) Clark Steffen; her children, Susan Merkle Wootten (Michael) of Minneapolis, MN; Jeanne Merkle McKinley (Shane) of Great Falls, VA; Eric Merkle (Sara) of Signal Mountain, TN; and Kurt Merkle (Catherine O’Grady) of Fort Mill, SC; grandchildren Ben (Caroline) Wootten; Beth and Molly Wootten; Grace and Cecelia McKinley; Jessica Merkle; Steffen, Lewis, and Daniel Merkle; and newborn great-granddaughter, Lillian Edith Wootten, as well as treasured cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Our family is so thankful for the deep kindness of Marilyn’s exceptional caregivers and nursing staff of Commonwealth Senior Living; Care Around the Block; Home Instead; UT Hospice medical staff, chaplains, and support staff; and nurse practitioner Wendy Miller, NP. We appreciate the Oak Ridge physicians who cared for Marilyn, and thank everyone for the respect, dignity, and good humor shown her. We are very thankful for the care and friendship of Olinda and Barbara Garza.

A viewing and reception will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, 131 W. Gettysburg Ave., Oak Ridge, TN, and a funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. A private graveside service will take place Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Memorials may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church of Oak Ridge, TN; the Ecumenical Storehouse of Oak Ridge; or Lutheran World Relief.

