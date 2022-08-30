Marie Howard-Murphy, Rockwood

Mrs. Marie Howard-Murphy, age 67, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Renaissance Terrace in Harriman, Tennessee. She was born July 31, 1955, in Rockwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard “Bill” Scott, Sr. and Louise Elizabeth Scott; husband, Ford “Pat” Murphy; and sister, Imogene Findley.

Survivors include:

Daughter & Son-in-law:      Bridgett Davidson (Heath)

Son & Daughter-in-law:      John Howard, Jr. (Amanda)

6 Grandchildren:                  Hayley, Braden, “Bub”, Rylan, Zane, and Blaze

4 Great Grandchildren

Siblings & spouses:             Susie Yates (Larry)

Frances Brown (Stanley)

Jr. Scott (Ina)

Johnny Scott (Denise)

And numerous nieces and nephews, other family and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

