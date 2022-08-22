Margaret Elizabeth Foster Stallard, Clinton

Margaret Elizabeth Foster Stallard, age 87 of Clinton, passed away on August 21, 2022, at The Lantern Memory Care Facility at Morning Point in Clinton. She was born in Norris, Tennessee on April 12, 1935. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Stallard, parents Ruby and Hugh Foster, brother Hugh D. Foster Jr., and grandson Christopher D. Stallard. She is survived by son Mark D. Stallard and wife Lisa, granddaughter Emily Wallace and husband Chris, great-grandchildren Maebree Davis and Maddox Wallace, and sister-in-law Jane Foster along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Margaret’s son, Mark, would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at The Lantern Memory Care Facility in Clinton and Avalon Hospice for their loving care and kindness to his mother during this time.

Visitation: 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, August 26, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Clinton, Tennessee.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, August 26, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Clinton with Dr. Danny Chisholm officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top at 11:15 AM on Saturday, August 27, 2022, to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top for a 12:00 Noon graveside service.

