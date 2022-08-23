Magnolia “Susie” Sizemore Barnes, 64

Magnolia “Susie” Sizemore Barnes, age 64, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, August 21, 2022, peacefully at her home. Born in Lima, Ohio, Susie was a devout Christian for most of her life. She will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her father, William McKinley Sizemore; and brothers, Tom, Lance, and Bill Sizemore.

Survivors include husband, Mike Barnes; sons, Jacob, Matthew, and Aaron Barnes; granddaughter, Kennedy Bailey; siblings, Cathy Testino, Mark, Shawn, And Kenny Sizemore; as well as many other relatives, friends, and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Susie’s name to the charity of your choice. The family will receive friends 10 am-12 pm Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Funeral services will follow at 12 pm with Rev. Tim Adkins officiating. Interment will be held at 1 pm Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, Tennessee. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Magnolia “Susie” Sizemore Barnes, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

