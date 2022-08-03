Lynda Jo Ivey, Clinton

Lynda Jo Ivey age 75, of Clinton, went home to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was a longtime and devoted member of Black Oak Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir, helped with vacation bible school, and Women of Missions. She also attended Kenneth Ivey Evangelistic Center. She had many creative outlets including gardening, crocheting, crafts, her artwork especially painting, and an avid fisherman. Lynda’s life was defined by her faith in her Lord and Savior, her love for her family, her gracious outlook on life, and empathy for others. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Linnea Doherty, and her first husband, Eddie West.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Earl Ivey; children, Tammy Hutcheson & Leslie of Powell, John West & girlfriend Marianne Dockery of Knoxville, Jenny Smith & husband Glen of Knoxville, Shannon Daniels & husband Tommy of Cumberland Gap, and Robert Ivey & wife Lisa of Powell; grandchildren, Megan, Samantha, Tiffany, Brett, Cody, Miranda, Sydney, Micah, Matthew, Bethany, Anna, & Madison; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers, Michael Doherty & wife Nadine, Richard Doherty & wife Karen, & Jim Doherty & wife Silvana; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 pm, Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Matthew Thompson officiating. Lynda’s family and friends will meet at Holley Gamble Funeral Home at 10:15 am Monday, August 8, 2022, and proceed to Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

