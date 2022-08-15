Lydia Lucille Hatmaker, Clinton

Lydia Lucille Hatmaker, age 87, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was born on February 2, 1935, in Fork Mountain, Tennessee the daughter of Virgil (Boots) Armes and Lucinda Daugherty Armes who predecease her. Lydia was a graduate of Lake City High School and Lincoln Memorial University. She worked as a Registered Nurse for Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge for many years where she received the Who’s Who in America Nursing Women honor. She and her late husband owned and operated Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top with their children. Lydia had fond memories of growing up in Fork Mountain and loved to share them. In addition to her parents, Lydia is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years: Robert “Bob” Hatmaker, son Steve Hatmaker, and sisters: Sallie Basler White, Rhoda Dagley, Lillian Smithers, Loretta Woods, and Deana Parks.


Survivors:

Daughter              Robbie Hatmaker Pack (Eddie) of Lake City

Sons                     Jeffery “Scott” Hatmaker (Donna) of Oak Ridge
                             Stan Hatmaker (Becky) of Clinton
 

Daughter-in-Law Susan Hatmaker of Clinton

Brothers               Freddy Armes (Diana) of Wartburg

                             Virgil Armes (Rosalee) of Knoxville

Grandchildren     Zack Hardy (Laura)
                            Jeffery Hatmaker (Kacy)
                            Jon-Michael Hatmaker
                            Luke Hatmaker
                            Mary-Frances Stine (Austin)
                            Chelsey Iha
                            Morgan Hatmaker
                            Taylor Hatmaker
                            Ellie Hatmaker
                            Audrey Hatmaker

Great Grandchildren Cameron and Will Hardy
                                  Skye, Kota, and Tristan Hatmaker

                                  Sydney, Savannah, and Dylan Stine

Several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.



Visitation: 5:00 PM -7:00 PM, Monday, August 15, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with Father Richard Armstrong and Deacon Pete Chiaro officiating at the St Therese Catholic Church in Clinton.
A graveside service will follow the funeral mass at the Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top, Tennessee.

