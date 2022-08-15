Lydia Lucille Hatmaker, Clinton

Lydia Lucille Hatmaker, age 87, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was born on February 2, 1935, in Fork Mountain, Tennessee the daughter of Virgil (Boots) Armes and Lucinda Daugherty Armes who predecease her. Lydia was a graduate of Lake City High School and Lincoln Memorial University. She worked as a Registered Nurse for Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge for many years where she received the Who’s Who in America Nursing Women honor. She and her late husband owned and operated Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top with their children. Lydia had fond memories of growing up in Fork Mountain and loved to share them. In addition to her parents, Lydia is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years: Robert “Bob” Hatmaker, son Steve Hatmaker, and sisters: Sallie Basler White, Rhoda Dagley, Lillian Smithers, Loretta Woods, and Deana Parks.
Survivors:
Daughter Robbie Hatmaker Pack (Eddie) of Lake City
Sons Jeffery “Scott” Hatmaker (Donna) of Oak Ridge
Stan Hatmaker (Becky) of Clinton
Daughter-in-Law Susan Hatmaker of Clinton
Brothers Freddy Armes (Diana) of Wartburg
Virgil Armes (Rosalee) of Knoxville
Grandchildren Zack Hardy (Laura)
Jeffery Hatmaker (Kacy)
Jon-Michael Hatmaker
Luke Hatmaker
Mary-Frances Stine (Austin)
Chelsey Iha
Morgan Hatmaker
Taylor Hatmaker
Ellie Hatmaker
Audrey Hatmaker
Great Grandchildren Cameron and Will Hardy
Skye, Kota, and Tristan Hatmaker
Sydney, Savannah, and Dylan Stine
Several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 5:00 PM -7:00 PM, Monday, August 15, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with Father Richard Armstrong and Deacon Pete Chiaro officiating at the St Therese Catholic Church in Clinton.
A graveside service will follow the funeral mass at the Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top, Tennessee.
