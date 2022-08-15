Lydia Lucille Hatmaker, Clinton

Lydia Lucille Hatmaker, age 87, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was born on February 2, 1935, in Fork Mountain, Tennessee the daughter of Virgil (Boots) Armes and Lucinda Daugherty Armes who predecease her. Lydia was a graduate of Lake City High School and Lincoln Memorial University. She worked as a Registered Nurse for Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge for many years where she received the Who’s Who in America Nursing Women honor. She and her late husband owned and operated Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top with their children. Lydia had fond memories of growing up in Fork Mountain and loved to share them. In addition to her parents, Lydia is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years: Robert “Bob” Hatmaker, son Steve Hatmaker, and sisters: Sallie Basler White, Rhoda Dagley, Lillian Smithers, Loretta Woods, and Deana Parks.



Survivors:

Daughter Robbie Hatmaker Pack (Eddie) of Lake City



Sons Jeffery “Scott” Hatmaker (Donna) of Oak Ridge

Stan Hatmaker (Becky) of Clinton



Daughter-in-Law Susan Hatmaker of Clinton



Brothers Freddy Armes (Diana) of Wartburg

Virgil Armes (Rosalee) of Knoxville



Grandchildren Zack Hardy (Laura)

Jeffery Hatmaker (Kacy)

Jon-Michael Hatmaker

Luke Hatmaker

Mary-Frances Stine (Austin)

Chelsey Iha

Morgan Hatmaker

Taylor Hatmaker

Ellie Hatmaker

Audrey Hatmaker



Great Grandchildren Cameron and Will Hardy

Skye, Kota, and Tristan Hatmaker

Sydney, Savannah, and Dylan Stine



Several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.







Visitation: 5:00 PM -7:00 PM, Monday, August 15, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Mass: 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with Father Richard Armstrong and Deacon Pete Chiaro officiating at the St Therese Catholic Church in Clinton.

A graveside service will follow the funeral mass at the Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top, Tennessee.

