Louis Lee Nelson, 86

Louis Lee Nelson, better known as Dusty, passed away on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 at Caris Health Care in Knoxville Tn. Dusty loved horses and was raised on a farm by his grandparents and father in Sweetwater Tn. Dusty has one son, Sammy and Denise Carpenter, and his grandchild Sammy Carpenter Jr. all of Knoxville Tn.

There will be no services scheduled for Dusty as of this time. Jones Mortuary LLC. of Clinton Tn. is in charge of arrangements.

To plant memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Louis Nelson, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

