Lori Lawson Jones, 41

Lori Lawson Jones, age 41, passed away on August 11, 2022, at Emory University Hospital after a courageous battle with MDS. She was a graduate of Powell High School class of 1999; she got her associate degree at Roane State Community College. Lori was a Nuclear Medical Tech. Lori enjoyed all things outdoors, hiking, fishing, and camping with her family. She is preceded in death by, grandparents, Ralph & Margie Cooper and Harold & Frances Lawson.

Lori is survived by:

Husband…………….Todd Jones

Sons…………………..Levi and Colton Jones

Parents………………Regina and Roger Lawson

Sister…………………Angela Nicely husband Rusty

Nephew……………Bryson Nicely

Several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of other family and friends.

The family will have a Graveside service at Bells Campground Cemetery on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Keith Tillman officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation at www.aamds.org or the MDS foundation at www.mds-foundaton.org. www.holleygamble.com

