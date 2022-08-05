Lor Souvong, 79

Lor Souvong was called home to Jesus on August 3, 2022, greeted by his beloved daughter Bouaphan, predeceased. He was born in Laos, in the province of Sainyabuli. He made his homes in Janesville and Milwaukee, WI, Lexington, SC, and finally Oak Ridge, TN.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sy, and his children, Sing, Waundee, Soon, Chanpheng, Somchanh (Yong), Khouanchy (Joshua); his grandchildren, Alana, Anthony, Christopher, Ethan, Kaylyn, Honora, Johan, and Hugo, and his brother Hang (Nanh) Souvong. He is lovingly remembered by family members, Sengphet, Sayta, and many others still residing in Laos.



Lor was a resilient, warm-hearted, hard-working man. He was devoted to his family and ensuring their success as first-generation immigrants. He gave his life to God, and enjoyed serving his church and friends. He was a farmer for many years, most happy in his garden and the kitchen. Cooking was a passion of his, and he was generous in sharing his meals and the produce he tended to with love.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 1-2 pm at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home in Oak Ridge, with a Graveside Service following at 2:30 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

