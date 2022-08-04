Live Election Returns Tonight on BBB TV-12

Brad Jones 12 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 3 Views

You can get live election results tonight at 8 pm by tuning in to our partners at BBB-TV, where Mike Brown and Angeleque Morin will bring you the results as they are released and break down the various races in both Anderson and Roane counties, as well as other races across the area and across the state.

You can watch the show on BBB-TV, Comcast Cable channel 12 in Anderson and Roane counties, and channel 230 in Campbell County. You can watch it online at www.bbbtv12.com, www.facebook.com/bbbtv12, www.YouTube.com/bbbtv12, www.Twitter.com/bbbtv12.

Do you own a streaming device like a Roku, FireTV, or AppleTV? Simply add the BoxCast Channel/app to your device, then open BoxCast and search for BBB Communications and then you’ll be able to watch all our live programming plus prior broadcasts as well. Here is a link to a video that explains it on Roku.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

McKinney Named On 2022 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List

An all-ASUN performer last season, McKinney set the single-season program record for completions (229) and became just …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: