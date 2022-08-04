Live Election Returns Tonight on BBB TV-12

You can get live election results tonight at 8 pm by tuning in to our partners at BBB-TV, where Mike Brown and Angeleque Morin will bring you the results as they are released and break down the various races in both Anderson and Roane counties, as well as other races across the area and across the state.

You can watch the show on BBB-TV, Comcast Cable channel 12 in Anderson and Roane counties, and channel 230 in Campbell County. You can watch it online at www.bbbtv12.com, www.facebook.com/bbbtv12, www.YouTube.com/bbbtv12, www.Twitter.com/bbbtv12.

Do you own a streaming device like a Roku, FireTV, or AppleTV? Simply add the BoxCast Channel/app to your device, then open BoxCast and search for BBB Communications and then you’ll be able to watch all our live programming plus prior broadcasts as well. Here is a link to a video that explains it on Roku.

