Linda Ann Bowling, 72

Linda Ann Bowling was a dedicated wife, loving mother, sister, and friend. She left this world peacefully in her sleep on July 30, 2022, at the age of 72.

Linda was born in 1950 and was raised by her late grandmother Katie Foust in Rocky Top, Tn. She married young in 1971 and worked hard all of her life. Her favorite saying was “I want my family to have a better life than I did.” Her greatest accomplishment was watching her daughter graduate with a nursing degree. Linda was selfless and would help anyone in need that tried to help themselves. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. Tending flowers and going to yard sales with her sister-in-law and best friend Dottie Foust were her favorites. She loved a juicy hamburger with “extra onion” and relaxing with her favorite wiener dog, Bella watching a good scary movie. She loved animals and never meeting a wiener dog she didn’t like. Linda loved Christmas and Black Friday shopping. She loved giving gifts and making people happy.

Linda is preceded in death by her mother Margaret Wilson, her father Hollis Foust, and her brother Allen Foust.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years Charles Bowling of Clinton, Tn., her loving daughter, Melissa Johnston (Joe) of Clinton, Tn., brother, Tommy Foust (Dorothy) of Powell, Tn., sister, Cindy Wilson of Tampa, Fla., grandson, Ethan Johnston of Clinton, Tn. And many nieces and nephews. Deep appreciation to life-long friend Kay Jerell, Amedisys Home Health.

The Bowling family will receive friends on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 10:30 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tn. Rev. Rick Murphy will officiate. Interment will follow at the Taylors Chapel Cemetery in Clinton, Tn. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Jones Mortuary, LLC in Clinton, Tn. is serving the family of Linda Ann Bowling.

To plant memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Linda Ann Bowling, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

