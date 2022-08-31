Leona Fuson Oliver, Four Mile, Kentucky

Leona Fuson Oliver, age 91 of Four Mile, Kentucky, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on August 28, 2022. She was born on July 24, 1931. After graduation from Lone Jack High School, she married Robert M. Oliver who was attending Clear Creek Baptist Bible College, and together they eventually settled in Chattanooga, Tennessee. There they raised two sons, Jeffrey M. Oliver and Robert W. Oliver, and one daughter, Dana Oliver Little in the Lookout Valley community. Leona retired from the Hamilton County School System and recently resided at an assisted living facility in Kingston, Tennessee during her last two years.



She is survived by her children and their spouses, Iva, Karon, and Steven, 8 grandchildren (Josh, Julie, Rob, Sarah, Mary Beth, Anna, Rachel, Eli), and 3 great-grandchildren (Libby, Braylee, Josie).



She was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob), parents Jeff and Gertrude Fuson, 5 brothers (Shelvie, Doug, Hilton, Clifford, Dorvin and one sister (Jewell).



She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Chattanooga National Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston, TN handled the arrangements.

