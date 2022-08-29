Lenora Cottrell, 96, Oak Ridge

Lenora Cottrell, age 96 of Oak Ridge passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Oak Ridge. She was born August 22, 1926, in Topton, North Carolina to the late Jessy and Oden Matheson. Lenora was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. Throughout her life she loved gardening, her flowers, cooking, holidays spent with her family, and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow D. Cottrell; brothers, Floyd, Ray, and Carroll Matheson; sister, Aletha George.

She is survived by her sons. Stephen Cottrell of Clinton and Gary Cottrell & wife Theresa of Knoxville; grandchildren, Ryan Cottrell of Clinton, Emily Cottrell, Joshua Cottrell, Kaitlyn Cottrell, and Mary Grace Cottrell all of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service at 11:00 am, Friday, September 2, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

