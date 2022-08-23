Lawrence Larry Holmes Jr, Chattanooga

Mr. Lawrence Larry Holmes, Jr., age 59, a resident of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on February 20, 1963, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was a carpenter in the construction industry. Larry graduated from Brainerd High School in Chattanooga, class of 1981. Larry was a carefree, happy-go-lucky person who was genuine and free-hearted, always checking on his family, no matter what it took. He loved his family dearly, and was especially proud to be an uncle to several nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Larry Holmes, Sr. & Eltha Nadean Collier Holmes, and grandparents, Elder Rue & Katheryn Eskridge, and Rev. Elbert Nathaniel & Virginia Collier.

Survivors include:

Sister:                          Stephanie Ann Holmes of Columbus, GA

Brother:                       Gregory Lebron Holmes of Chattanooga, TN

Sister:                          Monica Sharell Holmes Delk of Kingston, TN

Aunts & Uncles:          Inora Wellington of Chattanooga, TN

Mae Eskridge (Glenn) of Rockwood, TN

Mary Kilgo (William) of Rockwood, TN

Roy Eskridge (Jan) of Rockwood, TN

Margaret Collier of Harriman, TN

Nephews:                    Dexter Mines, Jr.

Czo Xiaz Cooley

Solomon Delk

Emanuel Delk

Niece:                          Kimberly Holmes

Special Cousin:           Bruce Wellington of Chattanooga, TN

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. A celebration and reflection of Larry’s life will follow on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee.

