Lavada Hicks Robbins, 92, Clinton

Lavada Hicks Robbins was Born June 4, 1930, in Skelton, WV. Lavada was a published author of Poetry and 2 fictional books. She loved music and wrote several songs. She was a child of God, and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Lafollette.

Preceded in death by:

Father and mother James Hicks and Sadie Hicks

Daughter: Sharon Elliott

Son: Samuel Robbins

Sisters: Lola Cox, Eudena Rouse

Brother: Eldon Hicks

Great Grandson: Casey McCulley

SURVIVED by:

Daughter: Eulene Miller (husband Lawrence)

Son: Ray Robbins (wife Pamela)

Daughter: Tammy Poore (fiancé Nick).

Special Nieces Laverne Vinsant and Lilac Kennedy.

12 Grandchildren plus 14 Great- Grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, starting on the 5th generation. Lavada was very proud of her large family and Appalachian Mountain heritage.

Special thanks to Covenant Hospice, and special thank you to additional help with her care from grandchildren Antonio, Samantha, and Tabitha.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm with a funeral service at 7:00 pm, Interment will be on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11:00 am

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

